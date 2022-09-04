Body found near Mission's city sanitation department, police say
The Mission Police Department is investigating a body that was found Sunday in an area north of the city's sanitation department, south of the expressway.
According to officials, the person is described as a 20-year-old man from Mexico.
No immediate signs of foul play, officials say.
Investigators are looking into what caused the man's death.
