Body found near Mission's city sanitation department, police say

2 hours 5 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, September 04 2022 Sep 4, 2022 September 04, 2022 6:28 PM September 04, 2022 in News - Local

The Mission Police Department is investigating a body that was found Sunday in an area north of the city's sanitation department, south of the expressway.

According to officials, the person is described as a 20-year-old man from Mexico.

No immediate signs of foul play, officials say.

Investigators are looking into what caused the man's death.

