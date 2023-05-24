Body found on Morningside Road in Brownsville identified, suspect has been arrested

Authorities have identified the body that was found on Morningside Road in Brownsville on Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Alfredo Andrade Ramirez from Brownsville. A suspect has also been arrested. He has been identified as 40-year-old Migule Alfonso Ruiz from Brownsville.

Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval says they believe Ramirez was run over by a car, but they are waiting for autopsy results to confirm. Ramirez was found with several wounds all over his body.

Sandoval said the two men got into a physcial altercation at Las Casas Raod on Friday afternoon. Police were able to place Ruiz in a white Lincoln MKT. The vehicle was found in Mexico after being sold there.

After interviewing Ruiz, police arrested and charged him with murder and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one for assault on Tuesday, according to Sandoval.

He was given a $1,030,000 bond.