Bodycam footage of Brownsville officer-involved shooting released

Bodycam footage obtained by Channel 5 News shows the moment a man was shot following a police chase in Brownsville.

The suspect allegedly shot at a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alberto Pintor Jr., 25, was arrested following the May 13 shooting and faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Brownsville Police Department said he threatened someone days before the shooting.

Newly released body cam video from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows authorities tracking down Pintor after leading DPS on a chase.

According to a statement released by DPS, a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Ford Explorer for a traffic violation on Linda Street and Willow Street.

The driver — now identified as Pintor — refused to stop and led the trooper on a police chase and shot at the DPS unit.

Law enforcement officers from DPS, the Brownsville Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol responded to the chase. Several nearby schools went into lockdown during the police chase and the shooting that day.

Records obtained by Channel 5 News show the trooper lost sight of Pintor's SUV. It was later found abandoned in an alley near Southmost Road, where the hunt for Pintor picked back up.

After a 90-minute search, Pintor was found behind a house

Bodycam footage shows an agent running through the yard of someone's home, jumping over their fence and pulling out their weapon.

That same agent can be heard repeatedly telling Pintor to drop his weapon and show his hands.

Pintor is later seen running toward the back door of someone's home on East 23rd Street with what appears to be a weapon in his hand.

That's when body cam video shows multiple shots are fired.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, three officers fired their weapons.

Pintor was shot in his left arm and pelvic area. He was then handcuffed and got medical attention for his wounds.

Records show a loaded pistol was found at the scene.

Channel 5 News reached out to DPS and was told the Texas Rangers are still investigating this officer involved shooting.

The Brownsville Police Department is also doing their own investigation.

