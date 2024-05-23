Boil water notice disrupts businesses and schools in Elsa

A boil water notice will be in effect for up to 24 hours in the city of Elsa, the city said Thursday evening.

The notice was put in place after a main water line break on 4 and Bowie streets that happened Thursday at around 10 a.m.

Crews were able to repair it in four hours, but residents are still being advised to boil water for at least two minutes and letting it cool before using it to cook, brush teeth or wash your hands.

The water main break also affected four campuses at Edcouch-Elsa ISD, as more than 27 hundred students were given the option to go home early.

A spokesperson with the district said classes will continue as scheduled on Friday, May 24, and water bottles will be made available for students during the boil water notice.

The city will send out a notice alerting residents when the boil notice has ended.

Residents with any questions can contact the city of Elsa's public works director of field operations, Fabian Rodriguez, at 956-587-2594.

