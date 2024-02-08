Boil water notice in effect for residents of La Grulla

The city of La Grulla is working to catch up with state water standards after the state's environmental agency said they are not in compliance.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sent out a notice to the city on Monday due to how cloudy the water in the system is.

The notice states that readings taken in January showed the water had turbidity, or cloudiness levels that were too high for state standards.

La Grulla City Manager Bobby Salinas said residents should boil their water until the issue is resolved.

Residents who spoke to Channel 5 News say cloudy water is an ongoing issue.

Salinas says it could take between seven and 10 days to repair the water system and fix this problem.

