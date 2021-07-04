Boil water notice issued for some MHWSC customers in Cameron County

Photo credit: MGN Online

Due to a major break in a main water line, the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation on Saturday issued a boil water notice for customers in Cameron County living adjacent to Highway 281 from Santa Maria to San Pedro.

The water break repairs should be completed by approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

MHWSC is asking customers to conserve water.

Customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including washing your hands or face, brushing teeth and drinking.

Children and seniors with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to bacteria and all customers should follow these directions.