Boil water notice issued in Elsa
A boil water notice is expected to last through the holiday weekend for Elsa residents, according to a news release.
The notice was issued as a precaution following maintenance work done on the city’s water system, according to city human resources director Edith Acua.
Under the boil water notice, Elsa residents must boil water for at least one minute before using it.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be unavailable to approve the lifting of the notice until Tuesday due to the President’s Day holiday weekend, the news release added.
More News
News Video
-
Community support pours in for foster girl’s quinceañera
-
CBP issues advisory against crossing with yucca flowers
-
Contaminated fish removed from Donna lake
-
Valley non-profit working to clean up illegal dump site near San Benito
-
Former Edinburg councilman pleads not guilty to federal bribery charges
Sports Video
-
RGV Girls High School Basketball Area Round Highlights
-
UTRGV Baseball Season Opener Rained Out
-
Hidalgo Pirates Hire New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach
-
UTRGV Basketball Falls to Abilene Christian University
-
McAllen ISD relieves veteran coach Yebra following internal investigation