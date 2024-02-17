x

Boil water notice issued in Elsa

A boil water notice is expected to last through the holiday weekend for Elsa residents, according to a news release.

The notice was issued as a precaution following maintenance work done on the city’s water system, according to city human resources director Edith Acua.

Under the boil water notice, Elsa residents must boil water for at least one minute before using it.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be unavailable to approve the lifting of the notice until Tuesday due to the President’s Day holiday weekend, the news release added.

