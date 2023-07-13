Boil water notice lifted for city of Roma residents
The city of Roma rescinded its boil water notice after implementing “all necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of our water supply,” according to a social media post.
The city issued the notice last week in response to low water pressure and water outages that affected the City of Roma Public Water System, according to a news release.
RELATED: Boil water notices remain in effect at Agua SUD, city of Roma
On Thursday, the city of Roma announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ruled the city’s water quality has been fully restored
“We are pleased to inform you that the water distributed by our public water system for drinking water or human consumption purposes no longer requires boiling prior to use, effective as of July 13, 2023,” the city stated on Facebook.
Those with any questions can contact the city’s water department at 956-847-2023.
