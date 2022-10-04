Bomb threat at Willacy County jail under investigation

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation and lockdown at the Willacy County jail on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed at the jail, but nothing was found.

Brownsville police received a call about a bomb threat at 1 p.m. and responded to the scene, along with the FBI's bomb task force.

Brownsville police say the bomb threat centered around a "pod", which is a control room for the jail cells.

Jail staff was evacuated and the entire jail was put on lockdown until the all-clear was given two hours later.

The company that operates the jail, Management and Training Corporation, said inmates were not moved during the investigation because the threat was not located near resident housing units.

TDCJ and other agencies are further investigating the threat.

Read MTC's entire statement below: