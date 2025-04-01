Bond denied for driver charged in deadly Edcouch drowning incident

A 26-year-old undocumented male from Mexico is in federal custody after a woman and a child died after he drove into a canal in Edcouch, according to a criminal complaint.

Jose Alexis Baeza-Combaluzier appeared in federal court on Monday, where his bond was denied, federal court records show.

As previously reported, U.S. Customs and Border Protection previously said the incident stemmed from a Friday morning law enforcement pursuit in a suspected human smuggling incident.

According to a statement released by RGV Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, Border Patrol agents approached a vehicle on foot that was suspected of being involved in human smuggling on Friday, March 28. The vehicle had stopped at a flooded roadway in Edcouch following a Thursday thunderstorm that flooded many areas across the Rio Grande Valley.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two bodies recovered in Edcouch drowning incident

As agents approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to cross the flooded road and plunged into a canal.

Five individuals, including Baeza-Combaluzier, were rescued on Friday. The body of an adult woman who drowned in the accident was also recovered, according to previous reports.

The vehicle was recovered from the canal the following day, where the body of a child was found, the criminal complaint stated.

In an interview with investigators, Baeza-Combaluzier said he was at a stash house with another man who recruited him to be a driver, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Baeza-Combaluzier was instructed to follow another vehicle into a house to drop off undocumented migrants he had picked up. Baeza-Combaluzier said he got lost and drove away after a vehicle approached him with its emergency lights on.

“As he was attempting to leave the area, Baeza-Combaluzier stated he lost control of the vehicle, which rolled into a flooded canal,” the complaint added. “Baeza-Combaluzier stated he and the people he picked up earlier got swept away by the current but were eventually saved by law enforcement who were nearby.”

Federal court records show Baeza-Combaluzier is set to be back in court on Wednesday.