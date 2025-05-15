x

Bond issued for suspect in Brownsville officer-involved shooting

The man accused in the officer-involved shooting in Brownsville was arraigned on Thursday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Alberto Pintor was served multiple warrants related to the shooting and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $640,000 bond.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Ford Explorer driven by Pintor.

Pintor shot at the trooper during a vehicle pursuit, according to DPS. He eventually fled on foot and attempted to enter a residence armed with a handgun. Responding officers discharged their weapons, striking Pintor. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and Pintor is expected to face additional state and federal charges.

