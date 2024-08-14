Bond lowered for man involved in headstone scheme in Starr County

A Starr County businessman accused of failing to deliver headstones to his clients was back in court.

A judge lowered the bond for Noie Hesbrook III from $350,000 to $200,000. The decision came after Hesbrook was re-arraigned on the same theft charges after more victims were added to the indictment.

Hesbrook was initially arrested in February for allegedly stealing $135,000 from customers after prosecutors say he took payments for monuments and headstones he never completed.

More than 90 complaints were filed against him.

