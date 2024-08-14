Bond lowered for man involved in headstone scheme in Starr County
A Starr County businessman accused of failing to deliver headstones to his clients was back in court.
A judge lowered the bond for Noie Hesbrook III from $350,000 to $200,000. The decision came after Hesbrook was re-arraigned on the same theft charges after more victims were added to the indictment.
RELATED STORY: Bond reduction request denied for Starr County headstone maker accused of stealing from customers
Hesbrook was initially arrested in February for allegedly stealing $135,000 from customers after prosecutors say he took payments for monuments and headstones he never completed.
More than 90 complaints were filed against him.
Tune into Channel 5 News tonight to hear from an alleged victim and her reaction to the judge's decision.
More News
News Video
-
STHS helping prepare Valley residents for parenthood with baby expo
-
Mission CISD starts off new school year with safety upgrades
-
Bond lowered for man involved in headstone scheme in Starr County
-
City of McAllen sets date for Christmas Parade
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Lattice therapy to help target tumors