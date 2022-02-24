Bond reduced for brothers charged in Pharr homicide case

A judge reduced the bond of two brothers accused of severely beating their stepfather and dumping his body in a field in McAllen.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino and 17-year-old Christian Trevino and charged them with the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla last month. A third person, Juan Eduardo Melendez, was also arrested and charged in the same case.

Police say the homicide occurred after a minor made an outcry about being inappropriately touched by Quintanilla

After hearing testimony in support of Alejandro Trevino and Christian Trevino, a judge lowered their bonds from $1 million and $1.5 million, respectively, to $150,000.

The judge also ordered both men to not have contact with the family of the victim.