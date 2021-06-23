Bond reduced for Mercedes murder suspect

Guadalupe Ybarra Jr. Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Records

A man accused of killing a Weslaco teenager in April had his bond reduced from $1 million to $300,000, according to Hidalgo County court records.

Guadalupe Ybarra Jr. was arrested in April in connection with the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera, 19, of Weslaco.

Mercedes police found Olvera's body inside a vehicle on the 2100 block of West Expressway 83. Olvera suffered an apparent single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

At the time of his arrest, Mercedes Police Chief Jose Macias said jealously may have been a motive. Mercedes police also arrested Esmeralda Chapa of Brownsville for her alleged involvement in the murder.

Bond for both suspects was initially set at $1 million. On Tuesday, Ybarra’s bond was reduced to $300,000 by 93rd District Court Judge Fernando G. Mancias, according to Hidalgo County court records.

If bond is made, Ybarra Jr. is to be placed in an alternative incarceration program to await this next hearing. As part of the conditions of the program, Ybarra Jr. is prohibited from traveling outside Hidalgo County except for approved employment requirements, and is prohibited from using alcohol or possessing any firearms.

Ybarra Jr. and Chapa remain in jail.