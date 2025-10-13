Bond reduction request denied for man charged in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver

A request to lower the bond for the Donna man charged with causing a crash on the expressway in Harlingen that killed a tow truck driver was denied.

Cristobal Stephan Garzez has been in custody since his arrest following the July 8 crash that killed 46-year-old David Zapata.

Garzez was indicted on Sept. 17 on charges of manslaughter, collision involving death and possession of a controlled substance, Cameron County court records show.

During the Monday hearing, Garzez's defense team argued that his family does not have the money to pay the bond. The state argued that Garzez is a flight risk, leading to the bond reduction request to be denied.

Zapata — a tow truck driver — was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Garzez while working on the expressway in Harlingen, according to a criminal complaint.

READ MORE: Community reacts after tow truck driver killed in Harlingen crash

Garzez allegedly fled from the crash but was located near the scene and taken into custody. He told law enforcement officers that he didn't stop when the crash happened because he was "scared," according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said there was blood spatter on the passenger door of Garzez's vehicle when he was arrested, and that a small white baggy containing 1.26 grams of a white powdery substance was found in Garzez's vehicle.

The indictment against Garzez identifies the substance as fentanyl.

Garzez’s bond was initially set at $725,000. Cameron County jail records show his bond is now $510,000. He has another court hearing set for Nov. 4.