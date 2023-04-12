Bond revoked for former La Joya ISD trustee convicted on federal extortion charge

A former trustee with the La Joya school district is back in federal custody after a judge revoked his bond for failing a drug test.

A federal judge remanded Oscar “Coach” Salinas to the custody of the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, pending his sentence, after Salinas violated the conditions of his bond and tested positive for cocaine.

Salinas was previously allowed to remain free on bond after pleading guilty to a charge of extortion in March 2022.

Salinas admitted to threatening to terminate a contract between the school district and an insurance company if he did not receive payment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As previously reported, Salinas had a payment agreement with the CEO of L&G Engineering and tried to get more money from the CEO for supporting the campaign of Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner candidate Everardo Villareal.

When the CEO refused, Salinas voted to cancel the school district's insurance contract with the company owned by Villarreal’s wife.

Salinas submitted a letter of resignation to the school board the same day he pleaded guilty.

Sentencing for Salinas is set for Thursday, May 18.