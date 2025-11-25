Bond set for Alamo man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run crash
An Alamo man was charged after authorities said he fatally struck a pedestrian with his vehicle on Monday evening and fled the scene.
Humberto Isaac Garza, 33, was charged on Tuesday with intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death, Hidalgo County jail records show.
His bond was set at $400,000.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened Monday at around 5:15 p.m. on State Highway 107 east of FM 493 in the La Blanca area.
One individual, 76-year-old Joe Davila Jr., was taking trash to his garbage bin when a gray Nissan Rogue driven by Garza veered off the roadway “for unknown reasons,” and collided into Davila.
“The driver of the Nissan did not stop and fled the scene,” DPS said. “A witness followed the Nissan, and moments later, with the assistance of a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy, the suspect was apprehended at a nearby business parking lot.”
Davila was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garza remains in custody.
