Bond set for McAllen murder suspect

A 35-year-old Alamo man went before a judge Wednesday after police say he shot and killed a Mission man.

Julio Diaz was charged with murder and remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Diaz was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Robert Wise, 55. According to a news release from the McAllen Police Department, Wise was shot Monday night at the 100 block of North 11th Street.

Wise succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the release added.

Police have yet to release a motive for the murder.