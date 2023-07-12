Bond set for McAllen murder suspect
A 35-year-old Alamo man went before a judge Wednesday after police say he shot and killed a Mission man.
Julio Diaz was charged with murder and remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, Hidalgo County jail records show.
PREVIOUS STORY: McAllen murder suspect in custody, police say
Diaz was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Robert Wise, 55. According to a news release from the McAllen Police Department, Wise was shot Monday night at the 100 block of North 11th Street.
Wise succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the release added.
Police have yet to release a motive for the murder.
More News
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships