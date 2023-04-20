Bond set for Primera teen charged in fatal stabbing of his mother

A Primera teen remains behind bars after police say he killed his mother and attacked his father in a stabbing.

Dallas Scott Gilbert was charged with murder and aggravated assault with the deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing.

His bond was set at $1.5 million, jail records indicate.

RELATED: Primera police: Teen stabs parents, kills mother in ‘moment of rage’

Officers with the Primera Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Stuart Place Road Tuesday night in reference to the stabbings, police said in a Wednesday press conference.

Police said Gilbert stabbed his parents multiple times. The father managed to call police during the attack, police said.

The mother died on the way to the hospital. Gilbert’s father remains hospitalized, police said.