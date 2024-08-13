Bond set for suspects accused of robbing pawn shop in Brownsville

Brownsville police identified the two suspects who were arrested for an aggravated robbery at First Cash Pawn, located at 5200 block of Padre Island Highway.

Briana De Los Santos, 21, and Gilbert Zuniga, 19, went before a judge and were arraigned on Tuesday.

De Los Santos was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $120,000.

Zuniga Jr. was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $265,000.

Police say De Los Santos and Zuniga Jr. assaulted an employee and stole several gold chains on Monday.

A witness was able to give a description of the suspect vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrested both suspects.