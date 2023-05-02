Border Patrol agents hospitalized following crash with 18-wheeler near Falfurrias

Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District

Two Border Patrol agents were hospitalized Tuesday after an 18-wheeler rear-ended a Border Patrol vehicle near Falfurrias, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred at around 3:12 p.m. as both vehicles traveled eastbound on SH 285 east of Mile Marker 536, a DPS spokesperson confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The driver of the Border Patrol unit was airlifted to Corpus Christi, while the passenger was transported to Kingsville.

The condition of the agents was not immediately available.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was reportedly OK following the accident.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.