Border Patrol agents warn of wildlife dangers along the Rio Grande

While securing the border, agents need to constantly be aware of their surroundings.

Wildlife roams free in areas near the Rio Grande. Along with snakes, Border Patrol agents say they've seen coyotes, scorpions, crocodiles, and wild boars.

Migrants who cross the border illegally put themselves them at risk of being hurt or bitten by the wildlife, and help from Border Patrol in certain emergencies may be limited.

“All agents are certified first responders, we're able to help anybody in need — up to a certain point,” Border Patrol agent Cristina Smallwood said

It isn’t just the larger more noticeable creatures that put agents and migrants in danger. Medical experts say fleas and ticks in the wild can carry Lyme disease.

If these diseases are left untreated, the infection could spread to joints, the nervous system, and even the heart.

Symptoms include fever, headache, skin rashes, and swelling of the lymph nodes. The good news is, the diseases are treatable with antibiotics.

For Border Patrol agents, their goal is to stay vigilant for all wildlife — big or small.

Watch the video above for the full story.