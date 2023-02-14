Border Patrol Apprehends Largest Group of Migrants This Year
MCALLEN – Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group of migrants encountered this year so far.
Nearly 300 migrants were apprehended near Granjeno.
All were taken into custody and are being processed.
In a statement, the agency says in total, Border Patrol agents arrested more than 1,000 migrants within the last 24 hours.
KRGV’s Christian von Preysing has the details.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
STC, Texas A&M partnering up for new engineering program
-
Residents celebrate Starr Countys past on 175th anniversary
-
Trial of Palm Valley police chief accused of tampering with government records...
-
Animal rescue organization operating in Palmhurst home ordered to remove dogs from...
-
Pump Patrol - Feb. 13, 2023