Border Patrol arrests man accused of smuggling migrants after SUV slams into Roma drive-thru

Vidal Rico III, 31, of Edinburg. (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.)

ROMA — A gray Ford Explorer smashed into the Koko Bongo drive-thru in Roma on Monday, when the driver fled from Border Patrol and lost control of his car, according to federal court records.

A Border Patrol agent discovered footprints near the Rio Grande on Monday. After searching the area with the drone, Border Patrol spotted four people running through the brush and climbing aboard a gray Ford Explorer.

Agents attempted to intercept the Ford.

"The grey Explorer drove around one Border Patrol unit and nearly collided with another as it swerved past them at a high rate of speed," according to the criminal complaint against the driver.

The drone followed the Explorer, which "disregarded a red light and eventually crashed into a building," according to the criminal complaint.

Border Patrol arrested the driver, 31-year-old Vidal Rico III of Edinburg, and detained four passengers who had illegally crossed the Rio Grande.

"Rico accepted and was to receive $100 per undocumented alien," according to the criminal complaint.

Rico is charged with transporting aliens in violation of federal law. An attorney who represents Rico declined to comment.