Border Patrol arrests six people, seizes 9,000 generic Xanax pills

Photos courtesy of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol arrested six people and seized 9,000 generic Xanax pills Sunday during a drug bust northwest of Brownsville.

Agents intercepted seven men near San Pedro, a small community northwest of Brownsville.

Agents arrested six people and seized two bundles of drugs, according to a news release from the Rio Grande Valley Sector. A seventh person escaped.

When agents unwrapped the bundles, they found 9,000 Farmapram pills, which Border Patrol described as a generic form of Xanax.

A photo released by Border Patrol shows a man carrying what appears to be a box of pills wrapped in plastic and strapped to his back with rope.