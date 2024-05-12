Border Patrol boat sinks near Mission
A U.S. Border Patrol boat sank in the Rio Grande near Mission on Saturday.
Spokesperson Christina Smallwood said at around 6 p.m. Border Patrol agents were conducting regular patrol duties when the vessel took on an excess amount of water.
She said the agents vacated the boat and swam to shore, but no injuries were reported.
Smallwood said recovery efforts of the boat will occur within the next couple of hours and the cause is still under investigation.
