Border Patrol discovers several stash houses in the Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector recently discovered stash houses with illegal immigrants in poor conditions in Starr and Hidalgo County.

The most recent discovery and arrest was more than 40 immigrants and two stash houses.

The first one was in La Grulla and the second one was in Donna.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Agent Herman Rivera said a stash house is a place where many times illegal immigrants are held — it could also be used for drugs or majority of the times humans.

Humans who at times are extorted for money for weeks on end.

"They take advantage of these people financially, because a lot of times they think they are going from A to B — but a lot of times they don't make it to B, because they are held for extra money," Rivera said.

According to Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector, from Oct. 2019 through Oct. 2020 they have discovered 146 stash house. There were over 1,000 illegal immigrants taken into custody due to those discoveries.

Border Patrol is asking the public to call 911 if they see an suspicious activity of what could be a stash house.

