Border Patrol Finds 12 Hiding in Tractor-Trailer at Falfurrias Checkpoint
NEAR FALFURRIAS – Two U.S. citizens trying to smuggle a dozen of people in the country illegally were busted by Border Patrol over the weekend.
On Sunday, July 1, a tractor-trailer was referred for secondary inspection at the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release.
Agents say they discovered 12 people trying to hide within the cargo.
All the individuals were taken into custody.
CBP says the two U.S. citizens were arrested.
