Border Patrol hosting job fair in Harlingen

Friday, February 16 2024

The Harlingen Border Patrol Station will be the site of a Saturday job fair.

The job fair is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 3902 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen.

Candidates are asked to bring their resumes to apply on-site.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens with one year of full-time work experience and have a valid driver’s license.

A recruitment incentive of up to $30,000 will also be available.

