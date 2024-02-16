Border Patrol hosting job fair in Harlingen
The Harlingen Border Patrol Station will be the site of a Saturday job fair.
The job fair is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 3902 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen.
Candidates are asked to bring their resumes to apply on-site.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens with one year of full-time work experience and have a valid driver’s license.
A recruitment incentive of up to $30,000 will also be available.
