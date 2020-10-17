Border Patrol: Smugglers abandon 4 children near Brownsville

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Border Patrol

A smuggler abandoned four migrant children Saturday morning near Brownsville.

On Saturday morning, a Border Patrol agent operating what the agency calls a "Remote Video Surveillance System," observed a group of people cross the Rio Grande, according to a news release from Border Patrol. After they crossed the river, one person rafted back to Mexico.

"Responding agents located four children, ages seven, six, four, and four, walking alone along the river levee. The children were shivering and their clothes were wet," according to the news release. "Agents immediately placed them in their service vehicles and turned on the heaters. The children were transported to the Border Patrol station where they were given dry clothes, food, and evaluated by medical staff."

According to Border Patrol, the children are two sets of siblings from Honduras and El Salvador. Someone had written their names and U.S. phone numbers on their clothes.