Border restrictions continue to impact local business owners

Border restrictions for non-essential travel through land ports of entry have been extended through June 21.

With the restrictions in place, business owners like Suresh Mansinghani are saying their businesses are struggling to survive without their usual Mexican shoppers.

“My main clientele is Mexico,” Mansinghani – owner of Perfume King in downtown McAllen – said.

He added that he feels Washington isn't aware of how pandemic restrictions on border crossings are hurting his and other local businesses.

"The problem is, is that there is so much politics involved. And you know how it is, you're not going to win them over,” Mansinghani said.

Some experts say the U.S. government should err on the side of caution. Catherine Troisi, an epidemiologist from UT Health Houston says not everyone on both sides of the border is vaccinated.

"None of us are safe until all of us are safe," Troisi said. “"So there's always the possibility that somebody can come across the border and infect someone in the United States."

In Mexico, only local residents 50 through 59 years of age can get a COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

Meanwhile, anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated in Texas.