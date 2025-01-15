Border wall at Starr County ranch nearly complete, Texas land commissioner says

The border wall at a 1,402-acre ranch in Starr County is nearly complete, according to a news release from the Texas General Land Office.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said crews are currently adding the final touches, which include wall paneling and the installation of security cameras, lighting and a gate.

"When we purchased this land, we did so intending to fortify our southern border. The completion of this roughly 1.5-mile stretch of border wall is another step in the right direction in ensuring robust border security for our state," Buckingham said in a news release. "As the agency that stewards over 13 million acres of state land, the Texas General Land Office will continue to play a significant role in safeguarding our Texas families and communities."

Buckingham offered the land to the incoming Trump Administration for deportation facilities. The state announced they purchased a 1,400 acre ranch near the La Casita community for nearly $4 million.

The RGV Border Patrol sector has reported 1.4 million migrant encounters in South Texas since January 2021.