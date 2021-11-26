Border wall construction happening in federal property next to Mission state park

The Biden administration says they’re carrying on the previous administration’s border wall construction in a very limited way.

Border wall construction is happening near Bentsen State Park in Mission, but not on park property. It’s happening on land next to it that is the property of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Construction started June of last year on a section of land that is now cleared for the site.

The government acknowledges border wall construction is still going on, even though President Biden is not in favor of it.

The White House's official position is to end all border wall construction, but in a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they say certain areas still need to continue construction because of the levee walls that serve to keep out people and floodwaters from the Rio Grande should they get too high.

Construction was rapidly halted under the new administration last January, leaving some levees dismantled. The Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security said levee improvements are part of the few projects for which continued border wall construction is approved.

