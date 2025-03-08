Border wall construction underway in Hidalgo County

Border wall construction is officially underway in Hidalgo County.

New images show crews installing 18-foot tall border wall panels.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials say that barrier will replace 6-foot guard rails. This is just one of the border wall projects in the Valley.

Earlier this year, crews finished up a border wall in Starr County. As of now, border crossings remain low in the Valley.

So far this fiscal year, agents logged nearly 5,000 encounters.