Boy battling cancer becomes honorary Hidalgo County sheriff's deputy
Meet the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office's newest deputy, Adan Alejandro Farías. Adan was pinned with an honorary deputy badge by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra on Friday.
Guerra said he was inspired by Adan's strength and courage in his battle with cancer.
The honorary deputy got to experience being inside the sheriff's unit and sound the siren.
