Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg preparing for 5K run, summer camps

3 hours 11 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 3:58 PM June 04, 2025 in News - Local

The Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg is a place for kids to have fun, learn, develop social skills and express themselves creatively.

Now, they're getting ready for a big run to help all their programs.

Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg Board Chair Eduardo Villanueva and CEO Daisy Martinez speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how the Whataburger Spicy and Fancy 5K Run helps fund scholarships and other programs for the club. They also give details on their summer camps.

