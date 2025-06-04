Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg preparing for 5K run, summer camps

The Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg is a place for kids to have fun, learn, develop social skills and express themselves creatively.

Now, they're getting ready for a big run to help all their programs.

Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg Board Chair Eduardo Villanueva and CEO Daisy Martinez speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how the Whataburger Spicy and Fancy 5K Run helps fund scholarships and other programs for the club. They also give details on their summer camps.

For more information, click here.