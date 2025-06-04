Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg preparing for 5K run, summer camps
The Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg is a place for kids to have fun, learn, develop social skills and express themselves creatively.
Now, they're getting ready for a big run to help all their programs.
Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg Board Chair Eduardo Villanueva and CEO Daisy Martinez speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how the Whataburger Spicy and Fancy 5K Run helps fund scholarships and other programs for the club. They also give details on their summer camps.
