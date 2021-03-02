Boys Basketball Regional Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 2nd
5A
McAllen High vs. Georgetown at Pleasanton High - 6:30 pm
4A
Port Isabel vs. Boerne at Corpus Christi Veterans HS - 7 pm
Friday, March 5th
3A - Regional Tournament at San Antonio Northside Gym
Santa Rosa vs. Jourdanton - 8 pm
San Antonio Cole vs. Corpus Christi London - 6 pm
1A Regional Tournament at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School Gym
San Perlita vs. Trinidad - 7 pm
Neches vs. Rocksprings - 5 pm
More News
News Video
-
US-Canada border agents reassigned to the Valley following spike in illegal crossings
-
Free COVID-19 rapid test kits available for small businesses
-
After years of seeking asylum Honduran family finally in US
-
Texas housing market unfazed by pandemic— new report shows increase in homes...
-
"We got to do it": Good Samaritans help clean graffiti off Alamo...