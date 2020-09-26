Brandon Figueroa Defends Title on Saturday

Uncasville, CT - Weslaco native Brandon Figueroa defends his WBA Super Bantamweight championship against 122-pound contender Damien Vázquez in the co-featured bout Saturday on Showtime Boxing PPV from the Mohegan Sun Casino.

The pay-per-view begins at a special time of 6 pm Central time and features six total bouts with five world title matches including the one featuring Figueroa.

Figueroa enters the fight still unbeaten in his pro career with 20 victories and one draw and 15 knockout wins. Vasquez enters the fight with 15 wins and one loss with one draw, eight of Vasquez's wins are by knockout.

Hear from Figueroa in the video above.