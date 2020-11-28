Brass Knuckles Set to be Legal to Possess in Texas

WESLACO – A Texas law will give residents a new way to arm themselves.

Government officials say it's meant for self defense.

In less than a week, brass knuckles will be legal to possess.

These weapons have always been around, but they were illegal to carry in Texas

If you are caught with these items, you can face a Class A misdemeanor, which is up to one year in county jail.

You can also get a fine, but all of that goes away come September.

Criminal attorney Christopher Cavazos says this new law was prompted by a a case where a woman was charged for possessing knuckles, even though she claimed she used them in self defense.

Cavazos urges people to be careful if you are thinking of possessing these weapons.

