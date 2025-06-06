Breaker issue at Mission water plant causes low pressure

Water pressure in Mission is back to normal after issues with the city's north water plant caused some families to deal with low pressure all day.

The city says a breaker went out at one of their water plants early Friday morning. It left people in parts of the city with little to no water as they were getting ready for work.

But the city says they've been able to fix the breaker issue. Water went back to normal for some parts of the city sooner than others.

By 3 p.m., the city announced everyone's water was back to normal, but to make sure it stays that way, they're asking neighbors to conserve water.

"We're pleased that our system has started to catch up little by little, but we're asking our residents to help out and not water their lawns for now," Mission Assistant City Manager J.P. Terrazas said.

The water pressure never dropped to dangerous levels and is safe to drink and use without boiling.

