BREAKING: Donna police chief suspended following sexual harassment allegations
Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero has been suspended with pay due to a complaint made against him, according to the Donna city manager.
A city official has confirmed with Channel 5 that the complaint made against Guerrero is a sexual harassment complaint.
Mayor David Moreno said Sgt. Adrian Hooks has been appointed as interim police chief.
Details of the allegations were not made available, and the city continues to investigate.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024: Late t-showers, temps in the 70s
-
DHR Health and Vitalant hosts community blood drive
-
City of McAllen donates fire truck to crews in Mexico
-
Bond set for Roma employee accused of smuggling migrants in city vehicle
-
Victor Godinez found guilty on all counts in capital murder trial