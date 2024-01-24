BREAKING: Donna police chief suspended following sexual harassment allegations

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero has been suspended with pay due to a complaint made against him, according to the Donna city manager.

A city official has confirmed with Channel 5 that the complaint made against Guerrero is a sexual harassment complaint.

Mayor David Moreno said Sgt. Adrian Hooks has been appointed as interim police chief.

Details of the allegations were not made available, and the city continues to investigate.

