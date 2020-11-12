Breaking: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down 281 North of FM 490 to one lane

Hidalgo officials are asking the public to avoid Southbound lane US 281 north of FM 490 in Edinburg due to a tractor trailer fire that happened on Thursday morning.

According to Edinburg Police, Southbound lane US 281 north of FM 490 will be condensed to one lane.

Update:

Shawn Snider, the fire chief for the Edinburg Fire Department said traffic is backed up from Redgate to Linn San Manuel and will take several hours to clear up the road.

Snider said the fire started in the wheel axel area of the semi truck and no one was hurt

