Brooks County facing shortage due to low funds, medical examiner needed

The Valley heat has been brutal, especially on migrants taking their chances getting north by foot. In many parts of rural south Texas, there are more dead migrants than medical examiners.

The commissioner's court in Brooks County recently cut the number of Justices of the Peace from four to two because of lack of money.

"It's just gonna be harder for the Justice of the Peace to be able to handle the turnaround on the immigrant desk," Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Brooks County Nora Salinas said." Because the on-call, that's what drains you, you know."

Along with their daily jobs, they also declare people dead, including migrants.

So far this year, 82 migrants died in Brooks County.

Brooks County also lacks a medical examiner to help identify dead migrants.

Forensic anthropologist Kate Spradley has offered a solution, to create a Regional Forensic Center.

"Because when you don't have one agency overseeing everything," Spradley said. "Each agency does its own part, and many things can - it's easy to get lost in the cracks."

The idea is new, and Spradley says she has not gotten support from local lawmakers.

Spradley says it would speed up how quickly they can identify the dead and get them back to their loved ones.

