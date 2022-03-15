Brothers arrested in connection to assault at Elsa H-E-B

Two brothers from La Villa were arrested and charged in connection to a 40-year-old man who was assaulted at an H-E-B last week.

Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were identified as the men in, the Elsa Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

The brothers are accused of attacking 40-year-old Luis Moreno in a cereal aisle at the H-E-B located at 512 E. Edinburg Ave. in Elsa on Wednesday, March 9.

The suspects each face a charge of aggravated assault and remain in custody on bonds of $50,000.