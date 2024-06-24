Brownsville airport to offer direct flights to Monterrey

Nonstop flights from Brownsville to Monterrey will soon be available.

On Monday, the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport announced the Monterrey-based airline Aerus would offer the flights.

The flights will be offered daily, but on planes that can only seat nine passengers.

“It was one of the most sought after markets for the airport to connect friends, family, businesses — and attract more leisure of folks over to Brownsville and South Padre Island,” airport director Angel Ramos said.

Flight bookings will open on July 8, and the first flight will take off on Sept. 9.