Brownsville animal shelter launches spay and neuter program to combat stray cat population

There is a new mission to crack down on the amount of stray cats in the city of Brownsville.

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center wants to control the population due to the amount of calls for strays.

The city’s animal control can't pick up the cats because they are at full capacity, as the shelter has more than 240 dogs and around 60 cats.

In response, the shelter launched the trial phase of their Trap, Neuter, Return Program.

As part of the program, Brownsville residents are asked to trap stray cats and bring them to the shelter where staff will vaccinate the cats against rabies, and spay or neuter them.

After going through the program, the cats will be returned to the resident who dropped them off.

Those community members will need to take care of the cats for a few days while they recover from surgery.

The shelter hopes they can launch a similar program for dogs if this one goes well.

Animal control has already returned around 200 cats to neighborhoods.

The program is only available to Brownsville residents.

