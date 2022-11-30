Brownsville bar fire confirmed to be arson, fire marshal says

A fire that broke loose last month at a Brownsville bar has been confirmed to be arson, according to Brownsville Fire Marshall Daniel Villarreal.

Brownsville police say the department received a call about a fire at the Ibissa Lounge Bar on Pablo Kisel Boulevard at about 3:52 a.m. on Oct. 5.

RELATED: Authorities investigating fire at Brownsville bar

Fire investigators say video evidence shows two people going inside the bar and pouring gas all over the place, and then torching it.

Villarreal says at least 10 gallons of gas was used.

Police say they believe they know who set the bar on fire, but will not release their information until an arrest warrant is made.