Brownsville Border Patrol agents seize over 100 lbs of marijuana

Brownsville Station Border Patrol agents seized 121 lbs of marijuana, according to the U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector.

The marijuana was valued at $97,040. The suspected drug smuggler was slowed down by the border fence, which allowed agents time to apprehend him.

The unidentified smuggler was charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.