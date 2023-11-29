x

Brownsville bus station holds tree lighting ceremony

By: Bella Michaels

The holiday season was kicked off in Brownsville Wednesday at the city's bus stop.

Brownsville Metro held a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the La Plaza Terminal, located at 755 International Blvd.

