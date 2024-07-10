Brownsville businesses prepare for economic boost brought by Games of Texas

Brownsville is getting ready to host the Games of Texas for the second year in a row.

The event, scheduled to take place between Thursday, July 25 and Sunday, July 28, features more than 7,000 athletes competing in various competitive sports across the city.

According to the city of Brownsville, last year’s event brought $4.6 million to the local economy.

This year, the city is expecting that amount to increase to $8 million.

“Regionally, it impacts all of us,” Dafne Maldonado, director of the city of Brownsville’s convention and visitor’s bureau, said. “We have athletes and families staying not only in Brownsville, but South Padre Island and all the way up into the McAllen - Edinburg area."

Maldonado says all Brownsville hotels were fully booked last year. The city is expecting the same this time around.

More than 10,000 people are expected to visit the area this year.

Registration is still open for vendors, athletes and volunteers to sign up for Games of Texas. More information is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.